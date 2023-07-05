Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 52,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 127,578 shares.The stock last traded at $84.70 and had previously closed at $84.28.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

