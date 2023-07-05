Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 77,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 43,536 shares.The stock last traded at $87.40 and had previously closed at $86.99.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth $911,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 121,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

