Acas LLC Buys 566 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acas LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.8% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $281.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.