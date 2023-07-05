Acas LLC Has $208,000 Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Acas LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000.

BALT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. 337,577 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

