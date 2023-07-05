Acas LLC Has $285,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Acas LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGX. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 358,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 147,726 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,524,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX stock remained flat at $11.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,562,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.43.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

