Acas LLC Sells 321 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Acas LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

