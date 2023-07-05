Acas LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Acas LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 112,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,821. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

