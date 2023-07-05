ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 751,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 551,847 shares.The stock last traded at $5.43 and had previously closed at $5.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.21 million, a PE ratio of -31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.88 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -176.46%.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 31.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 421,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 61,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

