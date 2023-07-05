Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $0.92. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 69,983 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.37. Equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.