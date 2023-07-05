Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $0.92. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 69,983 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.37. Equities analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

