Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Up 21%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Free Report) was up 21% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 272,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average daily volume of 20,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Acreage Stock Up 21.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

