ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 3.6%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 526,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,257,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,274.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,880,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,274.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 342,236 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $6,235,539.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,928,441.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,840,400 shares of company stock valued at $79,191,371 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ACV Auctions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.