Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading Down 4.9%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) dropped 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 257,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 964,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 243,778 shares of company stock worth $1,974,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 29,655 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $633,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 427,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 29.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 120,353 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Articles

