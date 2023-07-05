Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,784 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEG. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

Aegon stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 645,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

