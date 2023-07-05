Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Free Report ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.