Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRMFree Report) traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.45. 1,485,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 17,170,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRMFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Affirm by 25,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 591,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 589,604 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $1,372,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

