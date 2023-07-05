agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 53,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in agilon health by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

agilon health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of agilon health stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.71. 147,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,934. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $351,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,840.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,247,554 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,593,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

