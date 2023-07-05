Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF accounts for 1.3% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVIP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GVIP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.34. 642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $85.58. The company has a market cap of $136.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.67.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.