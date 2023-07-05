Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.39. 805,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,205. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

