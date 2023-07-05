Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Performance

Shares of FDRR stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.63. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $558.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Company Profile

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.