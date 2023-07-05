Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.72. 1,305,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

