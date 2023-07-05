Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. 100,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,046. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $43.57 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

