Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TCHP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 70,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.78 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.