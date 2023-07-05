Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.60. 30,363 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

