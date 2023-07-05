Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 33,856 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,856 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,980. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.