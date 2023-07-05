Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.57. 310,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,886. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.29 and its 200 day moving average is $227.41. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.15.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

