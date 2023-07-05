Alamo Group Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 4.14. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $411.77 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

ALG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,966,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,660,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,326 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 685,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,065,000 after acquiring an additional 53,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

