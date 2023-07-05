Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) SVP Sells $1,934,945.73 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Alphabet Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.75. 27,545,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,580,059. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
