Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

