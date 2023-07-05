Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $960,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.91.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

