Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.27.

Shares of BIIB opened at $285.44 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.65 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.