Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

