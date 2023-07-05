Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

DG stock opened at $170.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average is $213.12. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Argus reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

