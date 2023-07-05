AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 294,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 280,383 shares.The stock last traded at $10.50 and had previously closed at $10.42.

AltC Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltC Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,538,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of AltC Acquisition by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AltC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,238,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

