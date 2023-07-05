Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $62.00

Alternative Income REIT PLC (LON:AIRE – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 63.16 ($0.80), with a volume of 29083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.60 ($0.83).
The company has a market cap of £50.84 million, a P/E ratio of 453.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 68.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.
Alternative Income REIT PLC aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions, which help to underpin income distributions to shareholders with the potential for income and capital growth.
