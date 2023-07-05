Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Down 19.3% in June

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,537,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $274,000. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Altisource Asset Management to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

AAMC traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 11,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,065. The firm has a market cap of $99.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.95. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $103.50.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

