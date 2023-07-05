Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

