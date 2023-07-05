Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEE opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

