Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $554,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 90,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $224.15. The stock had a trading volume of 257,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,225. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

