Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.84. 340,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,718. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $120.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

