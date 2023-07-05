Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,016,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 1,037,596 shares.The stock last traded at $2.43 and had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 14.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 107.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after buying an additional 3,034,426 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,402,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,091 shares during the period. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

