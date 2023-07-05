Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 446,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,458. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
