Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the May 31st total of 446,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE remained flat at $0.24 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,458. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.