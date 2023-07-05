Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lowered its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.00. The stock had a trading volume of 183,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,147. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

