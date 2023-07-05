Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 42,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.2% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $953,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $194.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.