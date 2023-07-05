Analysts Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) PT at $13.63

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIO from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

NYSE NIO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. NIO has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that NIO will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at $155,344,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth about $71,533,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $61,446,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

