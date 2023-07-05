Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $73.45

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.45.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,022,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

