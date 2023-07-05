Analysts Set Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) PT at $61.50

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

SLP opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856,458 shares in the company, valued at $177,589,890.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 16,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $699,715.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,840,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,397,930.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $921,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,856,458 shares in the company, valued at $177,589,890.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,246 shares of company stock worth $2,451,115. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

