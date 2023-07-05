Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.87

Shares of Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 37294238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Angus Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Angus Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Angus Energy

In related news, insider Paul Forrest sold 13,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total value of £260,000 ($329,991.12). 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc operates as a independent onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. It engages in the extraction and distribution of oil and gas to third parties. The company owns 100% interest in the Saltfleetby Gas Field comprising one license covering an area of 91.8 square kilometers located Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe Field consisting of one license, which covers an area of 154 square kilometers located in Weald Basin, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.