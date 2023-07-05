Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AM. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,004. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

