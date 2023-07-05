Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $233,305.10 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APO stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.03. 1,798,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,484. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -71.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 463,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,747,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,987,000 after buying an additional 410,571 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

